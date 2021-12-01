‘Among Us’ joins Xbox Game Pass along with ‘Stardew Valley’ this month

New Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed with the eternally popular Among Us joining the service.

On December 2, Anvil, Archvale, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Rubber Bants, Stardew Valley and Warhammer 40,000 will join the service, with all of these titles joining both console and PC Game Pass. Several of the titles including Stardew Valley and Rubber Bandits will be playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming as well.

On December 7, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator will join Cloud, console and PC Game Pass. The following day, Halo Infinite‘s campaign will be added to the service, also on Cloud, console and PC. On December 9, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 joins Cloud, console and PC.

Among Us and Aliens: Fireteam Elite will join Game Pass on December 14, which will likely be the final addition of the year. Earlier in November though, Microsoft announced the games that would be joining Games With Gold.

The games, which are free to download for Xbox users with Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, include The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die! and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

Here are the dates players can claim them between according to the Xbox website:

The Escapists 2: Available December 1 to 31

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition: Available December 16 to January 15

Orcs Must Die!: Available December 1 to 15

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet: Available December 16 to 31

In other news, Rockstar Games‘ troubled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (GTA Trilogy) has had its physical release delayed.

The GTA Trilogy, which contains remakes of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, was released digitally on November 11, with physical editions set to arrive for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on December 7.