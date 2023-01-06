‘Among Us’ like social deduction game ‘Goose Goose Duck’ smashes Steam player records after BTS stream

Among Us like social deduction game Goose Goose Duck has smashed Steam records after BTS‘ V started streaming it.

Based on the latest figures, the free-to-play game garnered a peak of 563,677 players, making it the third most popular game on the platform.

Goose Goose Duck was originally released in October 2021, after an Early Access launch six months earlier.

The social deduction game, in which players take on the role of geese trying to root out the masquerading duck, previously peaked in February last year with 21,362 players.

But after V started streaming Goose Goose Duck to fans through the social app and web platform Weverse, almost immediately it quickly became a much bigger hit, going from around 6,000 peak concurrent players in mid-November to nearly 130,000 peak concurrent players a month later. The game’s peak player numbers tripled by the end of the year.

That surge became overwhelming for Gaggle.fun according to Polygon, which posted about a Goose Goose Duck server outage on January 2, following a mass influx of new players.

“We appreciate all the love and support,” the developer said in a post on Steam. “We expected a large increase in players but not like this. 250k increase of our already massive player base was too much. We’re working on increasing capacity as fast as we can and will keep everyone updated. We apologise for the inconvenience, we’re all working hard to make sure everyone can play.”

Meanwhile, V recently shared an elegant cover of the festive classic ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’.

The track was originally written in 1951 by Meredith Wilson and was first released in the same year by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayers & His Orchestra. Over the years, it has been covered by the likes of Bing Crosby, Michael Bublé, Meghan Trainor and many others.