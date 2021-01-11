The most downloaded mobile games of 2020 have been revealed, with viral sensation Among Us topping the list.

According to a new Apptopia report, Among Us was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, both in the United States and globally with 264million and 41million downloads, respectively. It narrowly beat out Roblox in the US by just 1million downloads, with Subway Surfers, Call Of Duty Mobile and Coin Master rounding out the top 5.

Globally, Subway Surfers nabbed the second spot with 227 million downloads, followed by Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and Gardenscapes in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The report also crowned PUBG as the highest-grossing game worldwide with over US$1.1billion in revenue. It beat out Arena Of Valor (US$947million) and Pokémon GO (US$757million) for the top spot, although Apptopia noted that Arena Of Valor’s revenue was “solely from iOS devices in China”.

The highest-grossing game in the United States was Roblox with $314million, while the Candy Crush Saga and Pokémon GO took the second and third spots with $251million and $216million, respectively.

Among Us, which is also available on PC, also made it to Steam’s Best Of 2020 games, reaching the platinum tier of the top 100 games of the year, as measured by gross revenue. It ranked alongside fellow breakout hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as well as stalwarts like CS:GO and Dota 2.

The game has become so popular that developer InnerSloth cancelled its plans for a sequel in September in order to focus on improving the current title. “All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1,” it said.