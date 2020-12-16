‘Among Us’ on Nintendo Switch introduces crossplay with PC and mobile

Among Us on the Nintendo Switch console has been confirmed for crossplay with PC and mobile versions of the game.

Introducing crossplay will allow long-standing fans of the game to connect with newer players on Switch, widening the appeal of the high-stakes game. This version of Among Us will also support local multiplayer and can be played in TV mode, tablet mode, and handheld mode.

SURPRISE!!! ✨ Among Us is out NOW on the Nintendo Switch ✨ 🚀 Cross platform play

🚀 Online and local multiplayer

🚀 Play at home or on the go as you jet off into space with your crewmates

💔 So… much… betrayal… Get it here: https://t.co/DMlOCguSbO pic.twitter.com/l3fbtnvl3B — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

Launching at a price of £3.89 on the console, it has been pointed out that a Nintendo Switch Online account is required, which could bump the price up much higher. With mobile and PC versions of the game not facing this hurdle, it’s unclear how this may affect sales.

Despite its release in 2018, Among Us was suddenly adopted by YouTubers and streamers during lockdown as a way to connect with their friends. The success of the game even saw political leaders from Canada and the US streaming their attempts.

Among Us was also the recipient of the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Mobile Game awards at The Game Awards this year. The sequel was famously cancelled before development had started, with devs choosing to focus on updates to the existing game instead.

A new map has recently been announced, titled The Airship, and will make its way to the game in 2021. The map includes new features, alongside all the classic minigames, such as being able to choose your spawn point at the start of a new game.