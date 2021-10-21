‘Among Us’ releases on PlayStation and Xbox in December

Innersloth’s social deduction game Among Us will be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles by the end of the year, with physical and digital versions available.

The digital version of Among Us will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on December 14. The physical edition, called the Crewmate Edition, will be available on the same day in the UK and Europe. This version will cost £27.99

The Crewmate edition includes the game and all of the DLC items. The disc will also come in a 3D lenticular case with art by Hannako Lambert from Dual Wield Studio. There will also be a sticker set, a poster, and codes for wallpapers.

Spring 2022 will bring two additional versions of the game for players who are willing to wait a little longer. The Imposter Edition includes all of the goodies from the Crewmate Edition, except it will also have a steel book case for the disc. A purple plush of the Among Us crewmate, a special fleece blanket, and an enamel pin will be included. All of this will be contained in a special edition box for £44.99.

The Ejected Edition is identical to the Imposter edition, except it includes a red imposter Beanie so players can keep their suspicious heads warm.

Last month Among Us was hit by a DDoS attack that prevented players from joining lobbies. Innersloth stated that they were working on a fix and that no data was stolen during the attack. To apologise to players, Innersloth also teased some upcoming additions to Among Us. They confirmed that two new roles would be added to the game. They also said that these roles would be different to those currently available via mods.

