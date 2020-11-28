‘Among Us’ stream sees Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jagmeet Singh raise $200k

Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to an impromptu Among Us stream, along with streaming celebs HasanAbi and Northernlion.

The leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party reached out to AOC on twitter, inviting her to play the social deduction game for his first ever stream.

The Congresswoman responded to the invitation saying “Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong? I’m in.”

Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong? I’m in @theJagmeetSingh! See you tomorrow.

7pm EST 👾 🇺🇸🇨🇦https://t.co/F2JNKLgFaQ https://t.co/QmhF6D86NO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 26, 2020

The stream lasted for over five hours, and the duo were joined over time by a number of big name streamers such as ContraPoints, Corpse, Sykkuno, and xQc. The video is available to watch on demand, and has been viewed by 1.9 million people in total at time of writing.

The players spent a lot of time talking politics in-between rounds of completing tasks and betraying each other as imposters. AOC linked to a donation website set up to fight food and housing insecurity in America during the coronavirus pandemic, and over the course of the stream raised $200k for the cause.

We did it! $200k raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more. This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all 👾💞 https://t.co/KX5m5GXJ9B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 28, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to streaming, having previously played Among Us to raise awareness for the US Presidential Election, creating one of the most viewed streams in the platform’s history.

She also appeared on Harry ‘H.Bomberguy’ Brewis’s Donkey Kong 64 stream for Trans Charity Mermaids, back in 2019.

AOC finished the stream by thanking people for donating, and pledged to stream again for charity, promising to confirm details as soon as it has been organised.

Currently Among Us is one of the most popular games on Twitch, frequently appearing in the Top 20 games streamed.

Developers InnerSloth are in the process of updating the game to tweak the current balance and fix a few notorious bugs, such as players being able to reach through walls on Polus.

A new map which appears to be set on an airship is planned to be revealed at The Game Awards on December 10, with a teaser image being shown on their twitter on November 18.