‘Among Us VR’ could release this December according to Steam data

A release date for the VR version of Among Us appears to have been leaked through an internal Steam update.

After the recent update, SteamDB picked up on a change in Steam’s back end which appears to reveal a potential release date for Among Us VR. However, SteamDB also acknowledges that this may be incorrect (via PCGamesN).

The Steam store API for Among Us VR was updated on April 15 and included a release date of December 13. Whilst not confirmed, the Among Us VR release date is likely to be announced during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on April 20, which developer Innersloth is attending to share some new details of the game.

The VR version of Among Us was initially announced during The Game Awards in December last year. At the time, it was accompanied by a brief trailer and a post from Innersloth that detailed what players could expect.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase emergency meeting countdown celebration dance party! pic.twitter.com/SPil2nwSZs — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) April 13, 2022

“This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together.”

Innersloth also confirmed that the VR version of the game would not be compatible with its flat-screen counterpart, meaning that VR players will only be able to play with other VR users.

Last month a cyberattack took down the Among Us servers for several days. While the service was restored, no official statement on the incident was made. Instead Innersloth updated fans daily with updates regarding the sabotage, but ended with a tweet that only said, “hopefully the sabotages don’t come back.”

