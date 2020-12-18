‘Among Us’ will be arriving on Xbox systems next year

Among Us is arriving on more consoles next year, starting with the Xbox family.

Following the announcement that the game would be joining Xbox Game Pass for PC, Microsoft later quietly revealed that Xbox owners will also be able to play Among Us from their consoles sometime in 2021.

After the PC launch yesterday (December 17), the company followed up with another tweet to break the news. According to a reply, Among Us will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

See the full announcement below:

The game recently made its console debut onto Nintendo Switch, after a recent Indie Showcase shadow dropped the title earlier this week. It marked the first time the game has left PC and mobile devices.

The Game Awards saw the unveiling of a new map, which features brand new tasks, traversal mechanics and the ability for players to choose their starting position on the map. There’s no confirmed release date outside of an early 2021 release window.

Among Us’ presence at The Game Awards also saw it taking home some big wins. During the show it won Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile Game. Despite the game originally releasing in 2018, its rise in popularity this year made it eligible for the awards.

Fortnite is also attempting to replicate the Among Us formula with its new game mode – The Spy Within. Players are divided into two teams and must uncover the spies amongst their ranks.