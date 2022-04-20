Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media to create new ‘Star Wars’ game

It’s been confirmed that Skydance New Media is working with Lucasfilm Games on a new Star Wars title.

According to the announcement, the “narrative-driven, action-adventure game will feature an original story in the Star Wars galaxy.”

Skydance New Media is run by Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig. Speaking about the new project, she said: “I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly. I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Sharing the news on social media, she wrote: “Never tell me the odds”

“We look forward to taking fans on an epic journey with this action-adventure title,” added Skydance’s general manager Julian Beak.

I couldn’t be more excited to be working on a new #StarWars game with @LucasfilmGames again for our second project @Skydance New Media!https://t.co/Ymd0xy8SRz — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) April 19, 2022

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. “Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with fans when the time is right.”

This Star Wars title is the second project Skydance New Media has announced. Last year, it confirmed it was working with Marvel to create a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe”.

Following the news, the studio has confirmed it is hiring people for a number of roles to work on both titles.

In other news, earlier this year EA confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is working on a series of titles in the Star Wars franchise, including “the next game in the Star Wars Jedi” series.

A new first-person shooter and a new strategy game are also in development.