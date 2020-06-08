An early build of the long-awaited Dead Island 2 has surfaced online and has been shown to be fully playable.

Dead Island 2 was originally announced in 2014 and has been subjected to many delays since its initial reveal. The project was originally helmed by developer Yager, before being dropped and moved to UK-based studio Sumo Digital in 2015. Since then the game received another developer when it was shifted over to Dambuster Studios in 2019 where it currently still resides.

The leaked footage — which has emerged on a 4Chan board — is from the games development time at Yager, as verified by Eurogamer. Clips have made their way online showcasing a taste of what the original concept might have been like. It’s unclear whether this footage is representative of how Dead Island 2 is today as no further official gameplay has been released since Gamescom in 2014.

Dead Island 2‘s leaked build footage gives players a glimpse of character builds, in-game menus and how the overall gameplay would have looked. Much of the assets and textures are unfinished, but it still retains the first-person melee combat the original games were known for. It also suggests more emphasis was to be made around the gunplay, with more firearm based combat circulating in leaked footage.

You can view some of the leaked gameplay below.

In an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, CEO Klemens Kundratitz of THQ Nordic addressed the state of Dead Island 2 and its acquisition between multiple development studios. “It’s a great story to tell everyone that it’s on a third studio,” Kundratitz explained. “But we’ll be the judge on the end result and we’re really confident when it comes out it’s going to be a kick-ass zombie game.”

Dead Island 2 currently is intended to be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but currently has no official date.