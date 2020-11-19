An easy mode for ‘Demon’s Souls’ remake was almost a reality

The Demon’s Souls remake for the PlayStation 5 nearly included an easy mode, according to developer Bluepoint Games.

The company had “considered and discussed” adding an easy mode when it was working on the newly released remake, but eventually decided otherwise in order to be faithful to the 2009 original by FromSoftware.

“This project remakes the work of another development team,” creative director Gavin Moore told The Washington Post in a recent interview. “While we’ve made some changes, our core driving mantra has always been to preserve the spirit and intent of the original creators.”

“While we considered and discussed an easy mode, we ultimately decided it wasn’t our place – merely being custodians for this amazing game – to add something that would fundamentally alter its balance,” he added.

Moore said that he believes the game’s difficulty level is “challenging but fair”. However, to make up for the lack of an easy mode, the developer has made around 180 tip videos available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, through the PS5’s brand-new UI.

“But we do understand that people get stuck […] And we’ve got 180 plus help videos that actually sit inside the game, so if you do get stuck, you can bring up,” he noted. “The way the system works is it will show you a video if you ask for some help, which is just enough to give you a hint. And then if you still haven’t got it, you can look at the next one.”

The Demon’s Souls remake was released alongside the PlayStation 5 launch on November 12 for North America and Oceania. The game and the console are set to arrive today (November 19) for the rest of the world.

While the Demon’s Souls remake doesn’t have an easy mode, the developer did add a new mysterious door that wasn’t included in the 2009 original. Players have yet to figure out how to unlock the door, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying.