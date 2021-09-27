An elderly couple are looking for a “PS4 pro” to help them play ‘The Last Of Us Part II’

An advert has appeared looking for a “PS4 pro games tutor” for an elderly couple who are “having trouble” with The Last Of Us Part II.

The advert was shared on Twitter by Gene Park, where it won the hearts of many, explaining how the couple needed assistance with The Last Of Us Part II. The ad stipulated that the tutor should be fully vaccinated and know how to work a PS4 controller.

senior couple posts ad for help learning how to play ps4 and the last of us 2. i hope they find someone good 💜 pic.twitter.com/GP8gEn6xaI — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 26, 2021

“My husband and I (senior citizens),” begins the advert, “need a personal tutor to come to our home and to teach us how to play PS4 games – particularly The Last Of Us Part II – which we are having trouble with.”

“Need a person that knows the games and how to work the controller. We need someone who is patient and can teach without judging us, without getting frustrated or irritated for 2-3 hours. We want to enjoy this diversion.”

Many of the replies to the original tweet were very encouraging of the elderly couple’s search for a tutor, but one in particular stood out. Shannon Woodward, the voice actor who plays Dina in The Last Of Us Part II, replied asking “Gene how do I apply”.

Gene how do I apply — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) September 27, 2021

The couple is situated in San Jose and posted the ad on Craigslist, specifying that the successful applicant should have a Covid-19 vaccination card and that “references would be a plus”.

The Last Of Us II recently got its own guitar line, with two special edition guitars available for preorder. The line also includes picks and straps, along with a range of clothing and accessories.

In other news, Naughty Dog has explained that it will reveal its The Last of Us multiplayer game “when it’s ready”.

In a blog post on the Naughty Dog website to celebrate The Last of Us Day, senior manager of communications Rochelle Synder explained that the company was “working on it”.