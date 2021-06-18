An official ‘Destiny’ toaster is now an actual thing you can buy

Destiny fans have been treated to the release of an officially branded toaster following a charity drive event.

Destiny developer Bungie said in 2020 that if players were to raise over $777,777.77 for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital during the Gaming Community Expo livestream, it would launch the toaster. True to its word, after fans raised more than $800,000, the Destiny toaster has arrived.

The Destiny toaster includes both a sandwich holder and an in-game Burnt Edges emblem… it even singes the Tricorn logo into the toast. Players can now pre-order the toaster via the Bungie Store for $85, although it will not ship until the end of this year.

Advertisement

Given that the charity drive was the cause for the Destiny toaster, proceeds will continue to benefit St Jude’s. Ten per cent of profits will go to the charity.

The reasoning behind the toaster comes from an in-joke among Destiny players as the the Jotunn fusion rifle looks like a toaster.

Razer has also recently got in on the toaster-making fun, according to PCGamer, after a Facebook group entitled Give Us The Razer Toaster hit over 45,000 likes, and 12 people had it tattooed on their body.

Destiny 2 recently received an update intended to bring the PC version back up to the standard it was at before Beyond Light. The information was detailed in a blog post earlier in June, and talks about what the newest Hotfix has done to increase PC performance.

Advertisement

It reads: “Today, the game’s performance is close to what it was before Beyond Light for some PC configurations.”

“Because of the difficulty in predicting how much each change will improve performance, we’ve been reluctant to promise a fix, even though we are making regular performance optimizations.”

Elsewhere, Overcooked 2 is currently free on the Epic Games Store.