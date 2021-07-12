Google has revealed that some games can be played whilst they download, as a part of the upcoming Android 12 update.

According to Google, the update will be “seeing games being ready to open at least 2 times faster” (thanks, The Verge). The feature to play games whilst they download is part of the Play Asset Delivery (PAD) system, and if games use this system, developers will not even need to do anything to enable it once enabled.

Developers will need to integrate PAD into games, but it will “let Play auto-update your game assets with advanced compression and delta patching”.

PAD works on games larger than 150MB, and “offers flexible delivery modes, auto-updates, compression, and delta patching, and is free to use” Google said. PAD aims to achieve a similar goal to Google’s Play Instant feature, which allowed smaller games to be played before any sort of installation.

This Android 12 feature was revealed as part of the Google for Games Developer Summit 2021, which promises to help developers “catch deep dives full of best practices to help you continue creating great games, connecting with players, and scaling your business”.

Alongside this, Android 12 will give users a new game dashboard that will allow for the extra tools of recording and screen capture.

