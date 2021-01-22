‘Animal Crossing’ x ColourPop collab makeup line announced

Nintendo have announced a makeup line in collaboration with cosmetics brand ColourPop. The new collection will be inspired by characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Releasing only a sneak peek via the Nintendo of America Twitter account, ColourPop are keeping most of this collection under wraps for now. What has been confirmed is at least four palettes in pink, green, purple, and brown – featuring some of Animal Crossing’s best-loved characters.

Featuring fun shades inspired by the island paradise life, the @ColourPopCo x Animal Crossing: New Horizons makeup collection adds some new hues to your look on 1/28! #ColourPopxAnimalCrossing

🏝️: https://t.co/KT70wQfwLu pic.twitter.com/JvKvDAidkK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 15, 2021

Advertisement

Tom Nook and his nephews adorn a green four-pan palette, whilst the Able Sisters get one in purple. The two museum-dwelling owls, Celeste and Blathers feature on an orange and brown palette, and Isabelle gets her own in bright pink.

The photo also hints at some jelly shadows, lip crayons, and some items themed around the in-game currency of Bells. Given their extensive collaborations with brands from Disney Princesses to The Mandalorian, it is likely many more items are yet to be announced.

The collection is set to launch on January 28, a whole ten months after Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ release. This is ColourPop’s first collaboration with a video game brand, but their attention to detail in previous collections means each item will be creatively themed.

After a year of hitting Best Seller lists on sites like Amazon and the Nintendo Store, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still going strong. Recently, The PokeCenter from the Pokemon games has been recreated on one user’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons island.

This is far from the first Animal Crossing island to take inspiration from the real world. Last year saw an official KFC island, and an island dedicated to President Joe Biden.