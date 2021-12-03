‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ DLC introduces nudity glitch in café

Things have taken an unexpectedly adult turn on the island paradise of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as the latest DLC (downloadable content) for Nintendo’s family-friendly life sim has turned its new café into a nudist’s haven.

To be clear, the swathe of anthropomorphic villagers shedding their wardrobes in the expansion to the beloved Nintendo Switch game is absolutely not an intentional feature. Rather, it appears to be a bug affecting some players’ islands, introduced as part of the recent expansion pack.

As noticed by Eurogamer, the glitch appears to be primarily occurring in The Roost, the new coffee shop introduced as part of the “Happy Home Paradise” expansion, run by returning fan-favourite character Brewster.

However, some players have found their villagers stripping down in a variety of locations:

Quite what is causing the glitch is currently unknown. However, given clothing is a major part of Animal Crossing’s gameplay, some players are suspecting the bug is something to do with the ability to create and share custom designs.

Although Nintendo has yet to comment on or address the problem, it’s ultimately a pretty light-hearted issue that most players are finding amusing. After all, even devoid of clothes, Animal Crossing villagers are no more than cutesy animals – and island rock star K.K. Slider never had any clothes on to begin with.

It’s likely this will get patched soon and everyone will be fully dressed again, but in the meantime, players are having fun with their accidental nudist colonies.

In other Nintendo news, former Nintendo of America boss and star of a thousand memes Reggie Fils-Aimé will be a presenter at this year’s The Game Awards, while the original Paper Mario is the latest N64 game to arrive on the Nintendo Switch Online library, as part of the enhanced selection of N64 titles.