‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ final major update is out now

Nintendo has released the last major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons a day early.

Originally expected to launch on November 5, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been updated to offer plenty of free content in its Version 2.0.0 update. The paid DLC component – Happy Home Paradise – has not arrived yet on the system but there’s still plenty of content to sink your teeth into.

That includes the return of series favourite, Brewster and his cafe The Roost. There, players can relax with a cup of coffee with other island residents occasionally dropping by. Others can also be invited directly via Amiibo figures or cards, while friends can also get together in multiplayer.

Elsewhere, Kapp’n also returns to the series. He can be found lounging in his boat by the island pier. In exchange for 1,000 Nook Miles, he can transport players to new mysterious islands which differ substantially from DAL’s Mystery Islands. That’s because they introduce new flora, and can even be set during a different time of day or season.

In addition, Harv’s Island is also being expanded. After contributing bells, familiar shops run by travelling vendors like Kicks and Sahara will now set up shop so that players won’t have to wait for them to appear randomly on their island. Hairdresser Harriet is also on hand to create new hairstyles which players can choose from using a mirror.

A new group stretching service is also available at the island’s plaza each day with players able to participate by using a pair of Joy-Con controllers if they so wish.

If that’s not enough, construction services have been upgraded with more customisations for your home’s exterior. There are more convenient ways to access bells and storing items. There are plenty of other new things to seek out in the version 2.0 update too.

Now available to download, the Animal Crossing: New Horizon Version 2.0 update is entirely free with the Happy Home Designer DLC able to be purchased separately for £22.49 or bundled in with a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack purchase.

