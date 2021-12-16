‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ fixes an awkward nudity glitch

Version 2.0.4. for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out, and one of the changes fixes a bug that was causing villagers to go nude.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons was causing a bug where villagers would walk around completely nude.

Now, Animal Crossing World (via EuroGamer) has spotted that the issue has been fixed with the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch.

The issue is noted in Nintendo‘s patch notes, which state the update has “fixed an issue where facility members wearing clothing that uses custom designs appear to not be wearing any clothing”.

This means that players and villagers alike can be relieved in the knowledge that their tropical islands will no longer be inadvertently turned into nudist beaches for anthropomorphic animals.

Outside of this fix, Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0.4. is a fairly quiet update, and seems to just include a small handful of bug fixes. These fixes include remedies for issues with the base game – such as a disappearing ladder set-up kit and a missing seasonal recipe. The patch also addresses Happy Home Paradise-specific bugs, including the aforementioned nudity bug and problems with the showroom in multiplayer.

It also notes that for both the base game and DLC, “other fixes have also been made for more enjoyable gameplay”.

Back in November, a more wholesome (and intentional) feature was discovered when a player learned the perils of placing a full-scale dinosaur exhibit in their home.

