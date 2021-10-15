‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ gets cafe, cooking, exercises and much more in free update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a huge amount of new content to take players’ island living to another level in a free new update.

In an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct shared today (October 15), Nintendo revealed that the version 2.0 update is the last “major” free content update coming to the game. It is however a massive update that’s sure to revitalise the game for players who had been growing restless in recent months.

The first update sees the return of series favourite Brewster and his cafe The Roost, where players can relax with a cup of coffee. Occasionally, other island residents will drop in, although others can be invited directly via Amiibo figures or cards, while friends can also get together in multiplayer.

Another returning character is Kapp’n, who can be found lounging in his boat by the island pier. For 1000 Nook Miles, he’ll transport players to new mysterious islands, which differ substantially from DAL’s Mystery Islands as these can include brand new flora, and even be set during a different time of day or season. For some, the trip will be worth taking just to listen to Kapp’n sing a sea shanty.

Harv’s Island is also undergoing an expansion. By contributing bells, familiar shops run by travelling vendors like Kicks and Sahara will now set up shop so that players won’t have to wait for them to appear randomly on their island. A new service from hairdresser Harriet can also create new hairstyles, which players can then choose from later using a mirror as usual.

If Ring Fit Adventure doesn’t already keep you exercising, a new group stretching service is also available at the island’s plaza each day, which allows players to physically participate when playing with a pair of Joy Con controllers – although just moving with stick controls is also available.

There’s also more services available by speaking to Tom Nook and Isabelle. Island ordinances can set the time of day island residents are most active, to cater to when players are most active.

Meanwhile, construction services have been upgraded, from new customisations for your house exterior to more convenient ways to access bells and storing items instead of always going to Resident Services or returning home.

Perhaps the most transformative additions come via new items redeemed with Nook Miles. The ‘Be A Chef!’ DIY recipes+ introduces farming and cooking, as players can grow a range of vegetables and make a meal using the kitchen appliances at home.

A Pro decorating license allows players to create and add new lighting and ceiling decor, as well as make more variation with walls so that there can be multiple patterns in each room.

A Pro Camera App essentially gives the game a first person mode via Handheld Camera mode allowing for an even more detailed eye-level perspective of the island, while a Tripod Camera mode also means the player can set up a shot for them to be in too.

Gyroids are also making a return. Fragments of these unusual semi-sentient items can be dug up from the ground and then planted and grown overnight. They’ll make for a charming new kind of decor for the house, with unique sounds and endless combinations.

On top of this is even more customisable options, from new hairstyles, new reactions, to new songs from K.K. Slider and new items from Nook’s Cranny. Meanwhile, players who have a bit too much furniture in their home can also take advantage of a new animation that allows them to squeeze through tight spaces.

The new version 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on November 5.

