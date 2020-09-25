‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Halloween update arrives next week

Nintendo has finally released details about its previously teased Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween update, and it’s expected to arrive next week.

The new features are set to come in an update on September 30, and will be free for all players. As the month runs on, players will be introduced to a host of new elements, culminating to a full Halloween event on October 31.

Starting of at the beginning of the month, villagers can prepare for the main event as they buy candy from Nook’s Cranny, grow pumpkins to craft new items, and dress up in a variety of spooky costumes.

Advertisement

On Halloween night from 5pm-12am, the main event will kick off as Jack, the czar of Halloween, arrives in players’ villages. Throughout the evening, villagers will trick and treat with the candy they have collected over the month.

Check it out the trailer with all the new features below:

Coming alongside the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is a new function for the NookLink application on mobile devices. Once downloaded, players will be able to use character reactions straight from the app.

The trailer also teased that a new free update will be coming in November, and will be dedicated around the theme of Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Currently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going through its September update, which marked the end of the Summer season and the transition into the Fall. Along with it came new fish and bugs to collect, as well as new crafting components and recipes.