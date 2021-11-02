‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise will be the only paid DLC

Nintendo has confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ recently announced Happy Home Paradise expansion will be the first and only paid piece of DLC.

In a new statement to IGN, Nintendo has explained that New Horizons‘ Version 2.0 and its expansion update will be the final free and paid update for the Nintendo Switch game.

“The free update launching on Nov. 5 will be the last major free content update. We hope that players will continue enjoying their island life in real-time and throughout the changing seasons,” Nintendo told IGN.

Advertisement

“It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

Nintendo also went on to confirm that Happy Home Paradise will be the final major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Happy Home Paradise was announced in October during the latest Nintendo Direct live stream. The DLC will introduce Brewster and his cafe The Roost, a returning Animal Crossing character, Kapp’n, will also be included in the DLC and will be found on his boat by the island pier when it launches. In addition, new decoration and customisation items will be available as well as a new farming and cooking mechanic, and more.

Most notably, Happy Home Paradise will introduce a new gameplay feature called Paradise Planner which will find players travelling to islands to design homes for villagers.

Nintendo also revealed that while you can buy the expansion separately by itself for £22.49 ($24.99), the DLC will also be available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership tier. However, following the announcement, the publisher confirmed that the feature won’t be available if you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will launch on November 5. Pre-orders are now available.

Elsewhere, Returnal players have discovered that the game’s new suspend cycle feature can be used as a save point.