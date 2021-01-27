‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ gets a free ‘Mario’ update in March

Nintendo broke the news in a short clip promoting the upcoming Festivale event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which launches on January 28. Festivale, heralded by village visitor Pavé the Dancer, is a carnival-like event scheduled for February 15.

After showing off the festivities, including plenty of dancing and confetti, the trailer shifted gears to March’s monthly free update. Though Nintendo didn’t come right out and confirm a Mario-themed content drop, it did heavily hint at the crossover with an on-screen mushroom and Super Star.

Check out the video update below.

There’s no information on what the update will entail. In the past, mobile spin-off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp introduced items from the Mario series as part of quest items to find and craft with.

Though the March update is new, goodies from Super Mario have appeared in Animal Crossing ever since its western GameCube debut, from Koopa shells to coins and everything in between. It’s likely the Mario-centric update will act as a celebration of sorts for MAR10 Day, which takes place on March 10.

A virtual celebration of all things Mario in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have to do for now. Following a virtual flyover tour of the upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park in Universal Studios Japan, the park’s opening is now delayed indefinitely.

With The Verge reporting that the Japanese government having reimposed a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 infections, Mario fans will have to celebrate MAR10 Day at home.