‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ update brings the festive season

Christmas is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with an all new update that introduces the festivities, Nintendo has announced.

Arriving on November 19, the update will be free to download and allow players to experience both Christmas and Thanksgiving within the game. Numerous new reactions and hairstyles will also be added, as well as an upgrade option for expanded in-game home item storage, and save data transfer capabilities.

On November 26, the first festive event will commence with Turkey Day, an Animal Crossing interpretation of Thanksgiving. First-class chef Franklin will arrive and players can gather a variety of ingredients throughout the day to create numerous dishes that will go on display within the plaza, rewarding those who help him.

Following onto December 1, the Christmas period will begin as the whole island is draped in a festive theme, complete with trees, snow, and other holiday-themed decorations. Players will be able to shake trees to obtain Christmas decorations and unique components for new recipes. Special toys and clothing can also be purchased within this period. When December 26 hits, the store will switch up and instead sell New Year’s Eve themed items.

When December 24 arrives, Toy Day will officially begin in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as Jingle makes a special appearance on the island. Players can help him deliver presents across their island and receive special items in return.

Check out the trailer below:

Outside of the themed events, nine new reactions and six new hairstyle options will be available. Additionally, the home storage system can be expanded to 2400 slots as a new expansion from Tom Nook.

Finally, the update introduces the data transfer system, allowing players the ability to move their save data to another system. A free transfer tool from the Nintendo eShop will enable players to move their Animal Crossing: New Horizons save data to another system. The full rundown can be found here.

A YouTube creator also recently created a unique horror film based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, using the game to create a terrifying real-life experience.