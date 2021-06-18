Despite an absence from the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has confirmed more content is coming for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In an interview in The Verge, Bowser said, “We absolutely have plans going forward to ensure the 33 million people who have islands out there have new and fun activities to engage with. Look for more to come.”

The Nintendo president also talked about how the Switch’s unique hybrid nature has made it well-placed for post-pandemic life, where besides an increased appetite for games, there has also been changes in player behaviour and demographics.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons again fuelled a lot of that,” said Bowser. “But it’s carried through and, for instance, even more recently Monster Hunter Rise has been the source of a lot of online play overall for us.”

Since releasing last year just shortly after most of the world entered lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, players have gravitated towards the pastoral escapism of New Horizons, often cited as “the video game we need right now“.

The game has featured a number of updates, from seasonal items to new mechanics such as deep-sea diving, visiting other players’ islands in dreams, as well as the implementation of cloud saves. Most have however been simply cosmetic, such as the Mario-themed costumes and items to celebrate Super Mario‘s 35th anniversary.

GamesRadar has however also reported potential expansions coming to New Horizons‘ islands. One datamine has hinted that each island could expand in size, whereas another hints at the return of a fan-favourite villager, Brewster.

