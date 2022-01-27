‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ update adds in a third subscription plan

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will see a third paid subscription added to the app, called the Merry Memories Plan.

The Merry Memories Plan will cost £0.79, and will let you customise your in-game planner and it will also let you get stickers from the sticker shop. The pocket planner has been added as part of the version 5.0 update for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which the Merry Memories Plan subscription has been introduced in.

Signing up to the subscription just lets you customise your planner though, as you will still need to purchase covers with in-game currency. Signing up gives you a bonus planner design, and gives you more seasonal event rewards. And you get a guaranteed 20 leaf tickets per month.

Players can also link their device’s pedometer app to their pocket planner in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, where animals might praise you for walking a lot.

Also added in the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp update is the ability to invite twice as many villagers to your camp, increasing it from eight to now 16 in total. And you can now add a widget to your home screen. The widget changes depending on the time of day, and you might get the occasional message from one of your villagers.

The Merry Memories Plan is the third paid subscription available in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The other two are the Happy Helper Plan for £2.99 per month, which gives you 60 leaf tickets and a caretaker who runs your camp while you’re not playing. And the third is a more expensive Furniture and Fashion Plan, for £7.99, which gives you more storage, and five gacha-like fortune cookies a month. If players subscribe to all three plans, it will cost them £11.77 per month.

The official Pocket Camp Twitter account also shared some steps if you are unable to update to the latest version.

