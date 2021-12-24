‘Animal Crossing’s Toy Day is now live and sees the return of Jingle

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Toy Day is live for one day only and sees the return of Jingle The Black-Nosed Reindeer.

The event kicked off at 5am, December 24 and will last for 24 hours. During Toy Day, Jingle will be hanging out around Resident Services, where he’ll need help crafting wrapping paper and delivering gifts to your island’s residents.

After crafting the required amount of paper, Jingle will gift you a Toy Day Stocking which can be hung on the wall of your home. Check the hung stocking on December 25 for Jingle’s Photo.

Once that task is out of the way, Jingle will then hand players a bulging Magic Bag, filled with presents to be delivered. Players will receive the Gift Pile DIY Recipe for delivering a majority of presents, and then the Toy Day Sleigh Recipe when all of them have been handed out.

Toy Day comes as part of Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s seasonal event which sees players trade gifts with island residents, purchase limited edition and seasonal items from Tom Nook as well as building their own Snowboy.

[Isabelle]

Season's greetings, everyone! Is it too early to say that? Toy Day IS right around the corner… We put up the plaza tree yesterday and decorated the cedar trees around the island with ornaments. Feel free to shake a few loose to use in DIY projects! pic.twitter.com/iEztwQjgs2 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 16, 2021

Earlier this year, Nintendo released their first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Happy Home Paradise introduced Brewster and his cafe The Roost, returning Animal Crossing character, Kapp’n alongside new decoration and customisation items as well as a new farming and cooking mechanic.

Most notably, Happy Home Paradise introduced a new gameplay feature called Paradise Planner which sees players travelling to different islands to design homes for villagers.

A recent survey of 1000 female gamers has said that they find Animal Crossing: New Horizons the most inclusive video game to play.

The data, gathered by Frontier, asked women to score a range of 40 games based on their friendliness, their inclusivity and their positive depiction of women.