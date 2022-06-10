Annapurna Interactive to host a games showcase next month

Publisher Annapurna Interactive will host a games showcase in July, with it set to feature “reveals, announcements, and much more.”

The showcase will air on July 28 at 8PM BST / 12PM PT / 3PM ET, and will likely be watchable on the Annapurna Interactive YouTube and Twitch channels.

As for what could be shown or revealed, Thirsty Suitors – which sees the protagonist battling their exes and coping with family pressure – still doesn’t have a release date. Skin Deep is an upcoming first-person shooter set in a non-linear spaceship where you play an “insurance commando” that needs to stealthily deal with space pirates; it also doesn’t have a release date.

Another one. Reveals, announcements, and much more. July 28 // 12pm PT // 3pm ET // 8pm BST pic.twitter.com/1cy3I2YCaa — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) June 9, 2022

Annapurna’s list of games can be found here, with new unannounced games and maybe even some expansions coming to the showcase on July 28. Both Stray and Neon White will be out by the time of the showcase, so it’s unlikely that either of these games will have extended footage.

This will be Annapurna Interactive’s second showcase, with its first streaming on July 29 last year and featuring around half an hour of game reveals and announcements.

In NME’s Stray preview, Andy Brown said: “For Stray, the only real question is in how fun it will be to play once the novelty of playing a cat wears off. Though there seems to be a lot of platforming, you can’t actually jump yourself – instead, gaps and jumpable distances will offer up a button that you can press to have the game neatly jump for you.

“The elements of adventure, investigation and exploration seem promising enough to do plenty of heavy lifting for the game’s short runtime. When this launches next month, it’s possible that everybody may indeed want to be a cat.”

American Arcadia was a new 2.5D platformer/first-person puzzle game announced at Summer Game Fest, and it's all about a city where no one knows they're on TV.