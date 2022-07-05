‘Anno 2070’ developer is working to save game after Ubisoft shut down

Anno 2070 developer Ubisoft Mainz is allocating resources to upgrading the game’s online infrastructure following Ubisoft’s announcement that they would be shutting down online services for it on July 2.

Ubisoft recently announced it would be shutting down online services for several of its older titles, including Anno 2070.

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles. To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services…”

However, following this news, Anno 2070 developer Ubisoft Mainz made an update post on their website. After confirming that the game is slated for decommissioning by Ubisoft, they gave an update on what they are attempting to do to ensure the game keeps running past the September 1 decommissioning date.

“That said, after an initial investigation, we have decided to dedicate some of our development resources to work on upgrading Anno 2070’s aged online services infrastructure to a new system, so that these features can continue to be used past the mentioned date. However, we cannot yet guarantee that we’ll be able to successfully upgrade/replace the old services as we’d like to.”

They finished their statement by stressing that current online services will remain functional until the decommissioning date of September 1.

There are 14 other titles being decommissioned on September 1, including the original releases of Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed 3 as well as virtual reality shooter Space Junkies.

