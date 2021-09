It’s slowly starting to get very exciting for fans of the ‘Halo’ series, as now there’s a date for ‘Halo Infinite’ and developer 343 Industries is starting to host more and more weekends where people can test the game ahead of its December launch. The previous tests have showcased fights against AI, and 4v4 battles against other human players, but have all been exclusively for Halo Insider members, until now, that is.