‘Apex Legends’ confirms next playable character, “Mad Maggie”

Developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed the next character to drop into its hero shooter battle royale Apex Legends, with Margaret “Mad Maggie” Kōhere set to join the game.

The latest Legend was confirmed on the official Apex Legends Twitter account today (January 24), with a dedicated “Stories from the Outlands” animated short titled “Judgement”. The short sees Maggie – leader of an organisation called the Cracked Talons and responsible for a bombing attack during one of the game’s previous story events – being sentenced to death for her crimes before a mysterious figure gives her a last-minute reprieve and forces her to compete in the Apex Games instead.

The main Apex Legends website also adds the description, “For all her crimes, Mad Maggie’s been condemned to fight to the death in the Games. But just who’s being punished here?”, hinting at some deeper intrigue to Maggie’s storyline.

Respawn recently teased Maggie’s arrival in Apex Legends with debris that would fall from the sky, showing the emblem of Salvo, the homeworld of both Maggie and existing Legend, Fuse. The pair have some history too, formerly being friends until Maggie blew off Fuse’s arm.

How Maggie might play in-game has yet to be revealed, but given her canonical penchant for explosives, that may indicate how she’ll handle. The character is set to debut as part of Apex Legends’ upcoming Season 12, called “Defiance”.

Respawn will be revealing more about the competitive season on January 27, when it plans to drop a Defiance launch trailer.

