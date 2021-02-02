‘Apex Legends’ design director mentions “possibility” of live events

Battle royale game Apex Legends could be getting Fortnite-style live events, according to a recent interview with design director Jason McCord.

Apex Legends’ style encompasses new characters whose stories unfold through cinematics and lore updates – none of which actually change the game’s content. Fortnite and similar games appear to embrace the change more fully, sculpting the future of the game depending on the current DLC and events.

In an interview with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, McCord said that it may be something the Apex Legends team are going to look into but it won’t be in the near future. “We have talked about things like that, a lot, I think that there is… I’ll keep it nice and clean, I think there’s a possibility that you could see it someday,” he said.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to do something like that in-game. But it’s a ton of effort for one moment, and that’s sort of the thing we’ve gotta get just right. We’ve gotta make sure that if we do something like that it’s really coming in at the right time.”

As PC Gamer has reported, Respawn, the company behind Apex Legends, refuses to participate in crunch culture to allow for employees to work at their own pace. That may explain the lack of live events so far.

Fortnite’s Epic Games has, in turn, faced controversy over accusations of a “brutal crunch” during the creation of the live events.

Respawn’s game director Chad Grenier confirmed [via PC Gamer] that “we refuse to crunch the team, so we’ll probably be slower at making content than if we worked 15 hour days”.

“That’s just not something we’re willing to do, we have nearly doubled our team size since launch to accommodate the content demands, so we’re really trying to bring you quality content at a healthy pace.”