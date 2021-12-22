‘Apex Legends’ developer is considering a region lock to combat lag

Respawn Entertainment is considering implementing a region lock in Apex Legends, as it continues to look for ways of “guaranteeing competitive integrity”.

In a tweet posted by Respawn Entertainment yesterday (December 21), the studio shared that it is “investigating ways of guaranteeing competitive integrity at the highest rank of Apex Legends“.

One of the issues it is investigating is attempting making the game feel fair for players who end up fighting individuals with high ping. A laggy opponent is notoriously difficult to kill, as rubber-banding and desync can make them incredibly unreliable to shoot at as they bounce around the screen.

To that end, Respawn has been testing a “soft region lock” for Master and Predator ranks. A region lock means that players are unable to play on servers located outside of their own home region – for example, a European player would not be able to play on North American servers.

Respawn’s test was conducted over the course of two weeks, and the studio shared its findings – which you can see below.

…where the matchmaker picked the lowest latency datacenter available to the party leader. We ran this experiment for 2 weeks and here are some interesting results on how it impacted server population: We saw most regions regaining a portion of their native players. pic.twitter.com/Dd7Fzq4owp — Respawn (@Respawn) December 21, 2021

“We understand that many of you prefer to play on servers outside your region for various reasons, including a concern for cheaters,” reads a follow-up post from Respawn.

“Please know we are continuing to work on addressing these concerns with our game security team and we will continue to evaluate ways to improve the quality of competitive matches in the coming months.”

