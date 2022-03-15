‘Apex Legends’ developer is “temporarily disabling” Kings Canyon

Respawn Entertainment has shared that it is “temporarily disabling” Kings Canyon in Apex Legends, as it works to fix an issue that’s causing players to crash during games.

Yesterday (March 14), Respawn Entertainment shared that it is looking into an issue that causes Apex Legends players to receive error messages during matches.

Shortly afterward, the studio (via PCGamesN) added that it is “temporarily disabling Kings Canyon while we continue to work on a fix for this issue.”

We are temporarily disabling Kings Canyon while we continue to work on a fix for this issue. Thank you again for your patience here, legends. — Respawn (@Respawn) March 14, 2022

According to fans on Twitter, the performance issues are caused when players unlock gold items at the Caustic Treatment location in Kings Canyon.

“It only happens on Kings Canyon when you go to Caustic Treatment and unlock the gold items. After the timer goes off the game will crash,” said one player, who added that they managed to replicate the crash three times in a row.

The same player also provided footage of the crash in action, which you can watch below.

The lobby crashes after you go to Caustic treatment on Kings Canyon when opening the Gold Loot @playapex @alphaINTEL #ApexLegends #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/HWVGnzoUR4 — Aljeihron (@cHillOutYUbeezY) March 14, 2022

Respawn has not confirmed whether this is the same crash it is working to fix at the moment, however it does seem to line up with what the studio is describing.

In other Apex Legends news, the battle royale’s lead software engineer, Chris Winder, recently shared the studio’s early plans for Horizon. The character was previously meant to allow players to attach her Gravity Lift to any surface in the game, however the development team soon found that it was too “unpredictable” and “not that fun with how varied our maps and terrain are”.

Elsewhere, The Crew 2 is getting a 60FPS update for Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. Ubisoft has confirmed that it will support the game for at least another year, and an update scheduled for July will deliver various performance and visual improvements.