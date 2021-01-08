‘Apex Legends’ developer might be working on a new game

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment might be working on a new IP.

This is according to a now-removed job listing from the company, as spotted by Video Games Chronicle. Respawn stated that it was looking for a “generalist software engineer” to join its “new IP incubation team”. However, details about the project remain scarce, aside from a reference to “new, practical technologies to enable ‘adventuring forever’”.

The new IP would be Respawn’s second original IP, following the world of Titanfall, in which Apex Legends is set. Besides its Titanfall games, the developer also worked on 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as 2020’s Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond.

Advertisement

A new instalment in the developer’s Titanfall franchise is likely a long way away. Last May, the company’s co-founder Vince Zampella said that “there’s nothing currently in development” for the series. He also added that he would “personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen”.

Respawn is currently still working on more updates for Apex Legends, although the dev has said that it will not overwork its employees for the sake of more content at a faster rate. “We […] refuse to crunch the team, so we’ll probably be slower at making content than if we worked 15 hour days but that’s just not something we’re willing to do,” said game director Chad Grenier.

The developer is also reportedly looking into expanding Apex Legends beyond its current battle royale gameplay mode. Grenier said in November that his team is currently focusing on ways to “expand” the game in terms of “new players, new platforms and […] new ways to play Apex”.