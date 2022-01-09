‘Apex Legends’ developer suggests plan to tackle visual clutter

Respawn may be planning to revaluate the visual overload of Apex Legends according to a tweet from a developer.

When lots of abilities are being used in combination with visual cues for stats such as damage and hits, players claim that the visual clutter makes the game hard to play. So a Twitter user reached out to Respawn saying: “Thoughts on settings regarding visual clarity? Honestly, you can leave aim assist alone if we can just see what we’re shooting at.”

Josh Medina, a producer at Respawn working on Apex Legends replied, saying: “I brought this up to people this week to discuss in the near future what we can do using the reference shots provided [by] a thread from this week lol.”

There is no timeline for when or if changes could be made to Apex Legends, but players can at least feel confident that they are being heard.

Recently, Apex Legends revealed its next update will include a new map for Arenas. The mode is separate from the usual battle royal and requires much smaller maps. The new map will be called Habitat 4 and allow players to fight through the caves surrounding a nest of Leviathans.

“Habitat 4 was inspired by Leviathans and how it would feel to fight in their breeding grounds,” Respawn said. “It represents our vision of an arena established in a natural environment while holding true to the tentpoles of arena design. With that being said, one of Habitat 4’s key features is a large waterfall. Through the passage of time, it has eroded the landscape, forming trenches and terraces of varied elevation. Making this island a paradise for slides and quick getaways.”

