‘Apex Legends’ fan recreates World’s Edge in ‘Minecraft’

An Apex Legends fan from Japan has recreated a portion of the game’s World’s Edge map in Minecraft, with plans to build the whole area over time as well.

As detailed by Reddit user kurobekuro (via PC Gamer), the second official map to launch in the battle royale has been built from the ground up in Minecraft’s iconic block structure. From the Harvester and The Train Yard to The Epicenter and Mirage Voyage, World’s Edge’s most iconic locations have been created.

Although the modder admits more time needs to be spent to finish the project completely, it’s still an impressive feat and continues the long line of Minecraft fans recreating games within the world. Most notably, last month a player revealed that they are building the entire Breath Of The Wild map in Minecraft.

In the meantime, check out some of the images through the below link:

Apex Legends launched in February 2019 and has gone on to become one of the biggest contenders in the battle royale space, accumulating more than 100 million players.

Developer Respawn Entertainment launched Season 10 on August 3 with new character Seer dropping into the action. You can watch the latest trailer here:

Apex Legends is available across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC with a mobile version in the works.

More recently, Respawn confirmed that Apex Legends cross-progression is still on the way but won’t be arriving anytime soon. More likely, the highly requested feature will begin to roll out sometime in 2022, though no official date has been confirmed.

It was also revealed that the people who were hacking Apex Legends last month are now the ones attacking Titanfall. This was part of a plea from hackers to make Respawn aware of the many problems in the Titanfall games.