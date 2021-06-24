‘Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event brings back classic maps

Announced earlier today (June 24), the Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event will soon return players to the original versions of both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

The event is scheduled to begin from June 29 to July 13 and will let players battle through the original versions of Kings Canyon and World’s Edge – both set before they were drastically changed through a range of various in-game events.

EA noted that both maps will take over normal Trios and Duos queues in Apex Legends with one-hour rotations.

The update will also add Skull Town as an arena map for the duration of the Genesis Collection Event.

Players will additionally be able to earn a variety of cosmetic skins and items – detailed in a recent blog post – including legendary weapon skins for the charge rifle and EVA-8.

The event will further include “a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics” that are available for players to access by purchasing directly or receiving via Genesis Event loot boxes.

If players are able to collect all 24 event items, they’ll be able to unlock the Revenant Heirloom – a large, futuristic scythe.

As PC Gamer reports, some of the cosmetics follow the nostalgic theme of the event – such as Bangalore’s body armour from her appearance in Titanfall 2 and Crypto’s office worker attire from before he became a Cyberpunk slicer.

Alongside the new cosmetics, there’s a host of usual balance changes from Respawn Entertainment, including changes to legends Octane, Revenant, Lifeline, Bloodhound and Wattson. Certain weapons have also been buffed – namely the 30-30 Repeater, Longbow and P2020.

The only weapon to be nerfed is the Spitfire, which has received an increased hip fire spread since the weapon “has continued to overperform”.

