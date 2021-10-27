‘Apex Legends’ gold shield rework is on Respawn’s radar

After the removal of level 4 gold knockdown shields in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) – a competitive Apex Legends tournament – a Respawn developer has responded to the request for the shields to be changed in ranked matches.

Initially, the gold/legendary knockdown shield was removed from both private matches and the ALGS as teams who were fully knocked with a gold shield would end up placing higher in the leaderboard than a team eliminated after them.

Cloud 9’s Jamison ‘PVPX’ Moore tweeted about removing the gold shield in Ranked matches as well, saying: “If all 3 players are downed but 1 person has gold knockdown (self-revive) your squad should still be eliminated in Ranked. Gold Res was removed from ALGS for a huge lack of competitive integrity. Time to bring a similar change to Ranked.”

I would say the feeling of getting a gold rez off, respawning teammates, and coming back from shambles to clutch a win makes it worth for 99% of games/players. But, if gold knockdown were to be reworked, what would you propose to make it interesting for both casuals and comp? — John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) October 26, 2021

Moore then copied in John Larson, the associate live balance designer for Apex Legends, who responded: “I would say the feeling of getting a gold rez off, respawning teammates, and coming back from shambles to clutch a win makes it worth for 99% of games/players.”

Larson added “but, if gold knockdown were to be reworked, what would you propose to make it interesting for both casuals and comp?”

While there’s no confirmation that it will be reworked just yet, it looks like Respawn is at least listening to high profile player feedback on the issue. Moore then responded by saying that more cover for downed players and moving faster when downed could be a solution.

“Provides extra safety for the downed player and is fun to move faster to cover,” they added.

Whether or not gold knockdown shields will be changed in Ranked matches remains to be seen.

