‘Apex Legends’ has surpassed 100 million global players

Respawn Entertainment has announced that their battle royale game, Apex Legends, has officially passed 100million unique players worldwide.

Respawn shared a celebratory video on the game’s official Twitter account which revealed the news, writing: “100 million strong, and we’re just getting started. Thank you, Legends!”

Apex Legends originally launched on PC and consoles in February 2019 and has since gained a dedicated player base. The battle royale was also added to Nintendo Switch in March following its second anniversary.

The free-to-play first-person shooter game also won Best Multiplayer Game at the BAFTA 2019 awards, and was nominated for Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2020.

100 million strong, and we're just getting started. Thank you, Legends! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlINru0lx5 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 14, 2021

Earlier this month, Respawn confirmed that Apex Legends will receive brand new game modes. Design Director Jason McCord discussed the studio’s goals and shared that the team will focus on season nine and plans to introduce new gameplay modes.

“Currently, Apex Legends is strictly a battle royale, but we’ve built these characters and a world that I think players really want to be in, even if they don’t love battle royales,” he said.

Elsewhere, it was also confirmed that Apex Legends will be getting Titanfall content for season nine when it eventually arrives this spring, and a well-known Titanfall 2 weapon for the game has already been leaked to be in development.