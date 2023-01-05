‘Apex Legends’ introduces private matches with Spellbound event

Apex Legends is set to introduce private matches to the free-to-play battle royale game via the upcoming Spellbound event.

READ MORE: Best FPS games: what’s the best shooter you can play in 2023?

The Spellbound event kicks off January 10 and runs until January 24. During the event window, limited-time mode Control is making a return to Apex Legends, meaning players can take part in 9 vs. 9 battles to control zones on the map with infinite respawns. Control will be available to play at Storm Point: Barometer, World’s Edge: Lava Siphon and Olympus: Hammond Labs.

Advertisement

Players will also be able to invite friends to compete in private tournament matches. “Want to host your own tournaments? Private matches are now available for all players. Get ready to generate your own tournament codes and host custom private matches,” said EA, announcing the news. “Squad up with your friends and give it a try!”

According to screenshots from the upcoming update, up to 60 players and five spectators will be able to get involved in the tournament matches via a unique code. However, no XP or other progressions can be earned during these tournament matches and cross-play must be enabled to participate.

Apex Legends is also set to introduce a series of 24, enchanting limited-time cosmetics to go alongside the Spellbound event. These include legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage and more.

“All 24 items will be available through direct purchase (for Apex coins or crafting metals) and in Spellbound Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event,” confirmed EA. “If you unlock all 24 cosmetics before the event is over, you’ll automatically receive Seer’s new Heirloom, the Showstoppers.”

Enchant your opponents in the Spellbound Collection Event when it arrives on Jan 10 🔮 Battle for victory in Control, unlock new rewards, and earn the ultimate prize: Seer's Heirloom. pic.twitter.com/QEmmhOv0xp — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 4, 2023

Advertisement

The update will also bring several bug fixes to Apex Legends as well as some fine-tuning to spawning “to further try to prevent players from spawning close to enemies”. Elsewhere, the patch will extend the window players can join in-progress matches, as well as providing new perks. The update will also introduce 10 new welcome challenges “to help new players learn Apex Legends.”

The full patch notes can be found here.

In other news, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has confirmed it’s working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony.