‘Apex Legends’ is getting a full mobile launch in summer

Apex Legends will be coming to iOS and Android devices in summer, with pre-registrations for certain platforms available now.

Yesterday (March 17), developer Respawn announced that the battle royale’s mobile version would hopefully receive a “full launch this summer”, though added that it may be a “moving target”.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently open to pre-registration in certain regions, and Respawn is issuing in-game rewards for fans based on how many people sign up.

You can pre-register for Android here.

Rather than a simple port, Respawn has shared that the mobile version has been “built specifically for mobile”, meaning it won’t include cross-play functionality for PC or console versions.

However, it will include “mobile-first adaptations [and] innovations,” which Respawn explained will include “Legends with new stories to tell”. Beyond these Legends, Apex Legends Mobile will also bring new “maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events”.

Like existing versions, the battle royale will also be free-to-play on mobile platforms.

Ahead of registration, Respawn has shared the minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile on Android and Apple devices, which you can see below.

Apex Legends Mobile – minimum requirements for Android:

Soc: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Apex Legends Mobile – minimum requirements for iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Recently, the game’s iconic Kings Canyon map was “temporarily disabled” due to an issue that was causing players to crash after visiting the Caustic Treatment location.

