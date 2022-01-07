‘Apex Legends’ is getting a new nautical map, series of flash events

Apex Legends is getting a new nautical map, with Habitat 4 launching next week as part of the Dark Depths event.

Added as part of Apex Legends’ Arenas mode, Habitat 4 will enable players to explore the caves and waterfalls surrounding a nest of Leviathans—the colossal, mountain-size dinosaurs that can be seen stomping across King’s Canyon.

“Habitat 4 was inspired by Leviathans and how it would feel to fight in their breeding grounds,” Respawn said. “It represents our vision of an arena established in a natural environment, while holding true to the tentpoles of arena design. With that being said, one of Habitat 4’s key features is a large waterfall. Through the passage of time it has eroded the landscape, forming trenches and terraces of varied elevation. Making this island a paradise for slides and quick getaways.”

Elsewhere during the Dark Depths event, players will be able to take part in Flash Events, “which are essentially individual prize tracks per week. So each week there will be a new set of unique prizes + 1 unique badge players can earn by completing challenges.”

The rewards available are as follows:

January 11 – 18

Prizes include: Apex Packs, Epic Holospray, Load Screen

January 18 -25

Prizes include: Apex Pack, Valkyrie Epic Holospray, 1 Dark Depths Pack

January 25 – February 01

Prizes include: Epic Revenant Holospray, Epic Alternator Skin, Epic Revenant Skin

Throughout the event, Special Dark Days packs will also be made available for 400 Apex Coins. These packs will introduce 40 new items to the game, however the additional items can also be found in the standard Apex Pack pool of items and can be crafted.

Earlier this week, Apex Legends devs were working on a fix for a bug that caused the game to crash if people were wearing the recently added Bangalore skin.

They were also forced to disable the Rampage and Sentinel weapons after an exploit made them far too powerful.