‘Apex Legends’ launches on Steam next month, Switch version delayed

EA has dropped the release date of Apex Legends for Steam, whilst also announcing a delay for the Nintendo Switch version.

Read More: Battle royales are changing the way we play video games for the better

Steam users can expect to dive in when season seven launches on November 4. For players who have already been playing the game through Origin, they will be able to swap freely back and forth between the two platforms.

Anyone who plays the game via Steam will also receive free exclusive Portal and Half-Life inspired gun charms for logging in during season seven. Before Apex Legends launches on the platform, Steam users can also visit the points store to find animated stickers and avatars.

Advertisement

While the Steam version launches next month, Nintendo Switch users will have to wait until next year to get their hands on Apex Legends. In a blog post from game director Chad Grenier, he explained the reasons behind the delay and what players can expect when it launches.

“For those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time,” he explained. “This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out. Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year.”

He continued to say that the game will launch with “cross-platform play, [the] latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

Apex Legends is currently going through a cross-play beta, which will unite all platform owners for the first time. It’s been cited that the system will not match PC players against console owners, however, it is possible if a console player parties up with a PC player.