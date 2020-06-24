‘Apex Legends Mobile’ could be out by year’s end, says EA CEO

The much-anticipated mobile version of Apex Legends could launch by the end of 2020, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

Wilson announced the news during an investors call on Monday (June 22). When speaking on the company’s plans for mobile games, he noted that he has “talked about having Apex Legends in soft launch by the end of this year”.

Watch a snippet of Wilson’s investors call, as provided by an Apex Legends news Twitter account.

EA has long signaled its intention to release Apex Legends for iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that it had partnered with a Chinese studio to “create a mobile Apex Legends that will be released globally”, as reported by industry insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad.

The news was later confirmed by EA CFO and COO Blake Jorgensen during a Q&A session. “Rolling mobile out in China, you need to have a partner,” he stated.

Other similar battle royale games, such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, are already available on mobile platforms.

Before Apex Legends hits mobile devices, the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch and Steam in the fall of 2020, as announced last week during EA Play Live 2020. EA is also set to introduce cross-platform play for the first-person shooter sometime in the future.

Back in May, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment announced the opening of a new studio in Vancouver that will be dedicated solely to its hit free-to-play battle royale.