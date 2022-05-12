‘Apex Legends Mobile’ is out sooner than you would think

EA and Respawn Entertainment has confirmed when Apex Legends Mobile will launch.

The mobile version of the hugely popular Battle Royale game will be released on May 17 for iOS and Android.

The game has been developed by a dedicated team at Respawn, in conjunction with Tencent‘s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios. The studio is best known for its work on PUBG Mobile as well as dozens of other mobile games.

Along with the news, a cinematic launch trailer has also been unveiled to remind players of what to expect.

Players who pre-register for the game will unlock exclusive rewards. As with the PC and console game, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play and won’t offer paid items that give players an advantage. There will, however, be battle passes, cosmetics to buy, and other unique items.

The majority of modern smartphones will be able to play the game. iPhones using iOS 11 or above, and Android phones using Android 6.0 are amongst the minimum requirements.

Previously, Respawn has confirmed that the game has been “built specifically for mobile”. It also added that it will include “Legends with new stories to tell” along with new “maps, gameplay, modes, progression, and live events”.

Apex Legends Mobile was confirmed to be in development in April 2021 after beta tests began in India and the Philippines. Since then, Apex Legends has reached season 13 and also gained PS5 and Xbox Series X|S updates. The latter offered 4K and HDR output along with 60Hz gameplay, higher resolution shadows and longer draw distances.

