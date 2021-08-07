‘Apex Legends’ new legend Seer already getting nerfed

Respawn added Seer to Apex Legends on August 3, and nerfs for him are already being announced less than one week later.

Apex Legends latest legend, Seer, is designed around gaining information on his opponents such as location, health, and shields. His abilities allow him to track opponents so effectively that Respawn has decided to deploy nerfs long before the usual mid-season balance patch.

Travis Nordin, the designer behind seer, has jumped into a Reddit AMA to answer questions about what the team is changing to improve the legend’s place in the meta. He also provided some details about how he ended up in the state he did.

“Seer has launched strong, which was the hope. He’s also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt), which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will [be] receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch.”

Nordin also said players should not expect fundamental changes to Seer’s abilities yet, but confirmed that the flash effect players get on the receiving end of Seer’s most basic ability will be removed completely.

The ability to distinguish friendly abilities from opponents is important in Apex, and Nordin has said that Seer will be receiving tweaks to make this clearer.

In a different post, Nordin said that playtests for Apex Legends consist of multiple internal tests and tests with pros and content creators. He added that nothing could compare to having content in the hands of the public player base.

