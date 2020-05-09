Respawn Entertainment has launched a new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor, and it finally provides glimpses at Loba Andrade’s abilities. The clip also confirms map changes as well as new cosmetic rewards.

Loba Andrade was revealed in a recent cinematic trailer for the upcoming update – which launches May 12 – teasing her abilities as well as briefly exploring her backstory. The new gameplay trailer confirms that Loba will have teleportation abilities, which she achieves by throwing out a small disc of sorts and instantly re-appearing at its location. The range of this ability is as yet unclear. Another ability that was briefly demonstrated in the video sees Loba turn her wolf head-topped staff into a mini ‘shop’ to purchase weapons, upgrades and items. Watch the trailer below.

On top of Loba’s abilities, the gameplay trailer also revealed that players will be returning to Kings Canyon in the new season, albeit with some changes made to the map. Due to some large-scale ‘excavation works’, certain areas in the map have been completely revamped. Kings Canyon was the game’s only map until the introduction of Season 3, where it was replaced by World’s Edge.

Not forgetting its existing legends, Respawn Entertainment also announced new skins for Bangalore, Mirage and Revenant in the trailer. Presumably, these will be a part of the unlockable rewards for the Season 5 battle pass.

Season 5 of Apex Legends, titled Fortune’s Favour, will launch on May 12. Apex Legends is available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.