‘Apex Legends’ will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch in March

EA and Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that Apex Legends will finally be available on the Nintendo Switch next month.

Game director Chad Grenier unviled in a new Apex Legends blogpost that the Switch versions of the game will be released on on March 9. He noted that porting the Apex Legends to the hybrid console is a “major achievement” and thanked developer Panic Button for their help.

Apex Legends on Switch will come with “full feature parity with the other versions of the game”, cross-platform support and the latest seasonal content. Grenier also announced that Switch players will be granted “30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass” since the port will launch a few weeks after the start of Season 8. Additionally, Switch players will also be able to earn double XP for the first two weeks after the game’s launch on Switch.

Advertisement

The Switch version of the game was first announced for a 2020 release, but was delayed to 2021 to give the team more time to “do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve”. Last week, Russian and Japanese versions for the Switch port of Apex Legends’ suggested that the game would launch for the platform on February 2, although the information was later removed.

In other Apex Legends news, design director Jason McCord has teased the possibility of Fortnite-style live events for the game. “We have talked about things like that, a lot, I think that there is… I’ll keep it nice and clean, I think there’s a possibility that you could see it someday,” he said.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.