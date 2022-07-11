‘Apex Legends’ pro saves disconnected opponent in £1.6million tournament

Professional Apex Legends player Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen has been garnering praise for not shooting a disconnected opponent in a £1.67million ($2million USD) tournament match.

Dosen’s team TSM were playing a bracket match last week in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) pro league, when Dosen himself repeatedly told his teammates not to shoot the opposing player who wasn’t moving, saying “he’s crashed.”

You can see the clip via Apex Legends News below.

Fans are heaping praise on @ImperialHal after he refused to eliminate a disconnected opponent during the $2m #ALGS Championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/76iHuAfwaQ — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 10, 2022

Dosen’s team got the ninth spot in the finals of the ALGS after that, with fellow team Scarz, who had a team member disconnect in the above clip, also making it. Sadly neither team took home the gold, as Austrialia’s DarkZero won the £420,000 ($500,000 USD) first place prize (via PCGamesN).

Elsewhere in the realm of Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment is hiring for a single-player game in the same universe. One job listing calls it a “new single-player title [that] is a developer’s dream playground,” and another names it a “Apex Legends FPS Incubation” title.

Interestingly, Apex Legends is set in the future of the Titanfall universe, so whilst this single-player game doesn’t promise the fan-requested Titanfall 3, it could very well be the next best thing, as both game’s share similar movement and weapon systems.

“Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a “fun comes first”,” adds one of the job listings. “Sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways.”

Whether or not Titans will be reintroduced into the single-player game remains to be seen, but listing it as an Apex Legends game makes that seem somewhat unlikely.

In other news, a MultiVersus tweet and caption seem to point to the long-rumoured The Lord Of The Rings crossover.