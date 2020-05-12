‘Apex Legends’ officially reveals Loba’s abilities with new gameplay trailer

Season 5 of EA and Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play online multiplayer battle royale, Apex Legends, is set to kick off today, along with a new character: Loba Andrade. While the character was first announced in April, her abilities have only just been revealed.

Respawn Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer that shows off all three of Loba’s abilities in all of her thieving glory. They include Burglar’s Best Friend, Eye for Quality and Black Market Boutique.

Check them out below.

Loba’s tactical ability, Burglar’s Best Friend, will grant her plenty of mobility. She will be able to throw her Jump Drive bracelet and teleport out of precarious situations in the blink of an eye. Players will also be able to use the ability to get the jump on enemies.

Her passive ability, Eye for Quality, allows her to spot rare loot through walls. The ability could play a role in hot drops, allowing her to gain an edge over unsuspecting players.

Finally, her ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, will see Loba use her cane to gather loot into an area. Loba sets down a device that teleports all nearby loot into the inventory and all players – friendly or enemies – can take up to two items from the container.

Loba Andrade has had a tragic past at the hands of Revenant, who killed her family when she was just eight years old. Now, she’s honed her skills, and has joined the Apex Games to end Revenant once and for all. EA digs deeper into her story via her character profile on its website.

Season 5 of Apex Legends, titled Fortune’s Favor, will launch today. With it comes a new battle pass and game mode entitled Quests and a PvE mode with weekly missions called Hunts. The first hunt will only be available on May 19.

Apex Legends is available on PC, Xbox One and PS4, and is free for all players.